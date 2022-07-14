Earlier this month, the National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA) announced the selection of nine new communities and partners across the South Atlantic- Gulf Region to receive expert NPS consultation to help spur local recreation, conservation and economic development opportunities.
The recipients—located in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, and North Carolina—were selected through a competitive process and will receive assistance to help make their rivers, trails, greenways and open spaces vital, life-enhancing parts of their communities. Elba was on the list of recipients.
The project for Elba is detailed below:
ElbaOutdoorRecreationPlan Development - In the quaint and historic community of Elba, consistently flooding properties near the Pea Riverpresentanopportunityfortheestablishmentofnewparksthatofferaccesstorecreation, as well as flood retention areas to better withstand heavy rain events. With the assistance of the NPS, the city looks to develop a community-supported master plan to guide the future parks’ progress for years to come. Goals of the planning effort include new river access points, walking and biking trails, and the construction of a pedestrian bridge. By expanding the city’s outdoor recreation infrastructure, the city seeks to attract residents and visitors to the downtownareaanditsparksforenhancedrecreation,social,economicandhealthbenefits.
