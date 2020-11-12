The 2020 General Election held Tuesday, Nov. 3, came and went with no real issues reported to have come out of Alabama or Coffee County regarding election results. In Coffee County, nearly 61 percent [60.9%] of registered voters turned out for the election to vote. That equated to 22,292 ballots cast in Coffee County from the 37,095 total registered voters. The only local Coffee County race that had two names on the ballot was that for Coffee County Commissioner, District One. This race pitted incumbent Republican commissioner Dean Smith against an Independent challenger – Hilton A. Morgan III. Smith was the overwhelming choice of District One voters with 91.16 percent of the vote compared to 8.54 percent of the vote for Morgan. That was 3,062 votes for Smith and 287 votes for Morgan. All seven of the Coffee County Commission seats were up for election this year; however, Smith’s District One seat was the only one to be challenged in the General Election. The remaining incumbents re-elected to another term included: Kim Ellis, District Two [Ellis was challenged in the Primary Election but won the Republican nomination for the General Election where he was unopposed]; Josh Carnley, District Three; Al Britt, District Four; Jimmy Jones, District Five; Jim Thompson, District Six; and Tom Grimsley, District Seven. Two Coffee County Board of Education seats were up for election this year. For District One, incumbent Brian McLeod was unopposed in his re-election bid; and in District 7, Sherry Eddins was elected to serve replacing Larry Eddins - he did not seek re-election. Josh Wilson was elected to continue serving as Coffee County’s District Court Judge, Place One. He was unopposed. Also, locally, longtime Coffee County Revenue Commissioner Ronnie Burns was re-elected to serve another term. He too was unopposed for this election. There were three other races on the ballot received lots of attention leading up to the election, and these were huge draws for the unusually high voter turnout. These were the races for United States President, United States Senator for Alabama, and United States Representative for the 2nd Congressional District. All three of these races, in Coffee County, followed the statewide trend and favored the Republican candidate by a large margin. For President, Coffee County voters accounted for 16,832 for Donald Trump (Rep.) while 5,050 votes went to Joe Biden (Dem). This gave Trump 75.89 percent of the Coffee County vote in Alabama compared to 22.77 percent of the vote for Biden. As of press time this week, Biden had been deemed the president-elect; however, current president Trump said he would not concede and would challenge the election in court due to what he called several acts of voting fraud. For U.S. Senator, Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville was the favorite in Coffee County as he received 73.97 percent of the vote with 16,335 votes. The incumbent Doug Jones (Democrat) only received 25.92 percent of the Coffee County vote with 5,723 votes cast in his favor. Tuberville won the election by a large majority vote statewide. For U.S. Rep., 2nd Congressional District, the Coffee County vote largely went to Republican Barry Moore with 77.89 percent of the 17,141 votes cast. Moore is from Coffee County’s Enterprise, Alabama. His opponent, Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall, received 22.04 percent of the Coffee County vote with 4,850 votes cast in her favor. Moore was deemed the winner in this race for the 2nd Congressional District.
Nearly 61 percent of Coffee County voters cast ballots in Nov. 3rd general election
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Elba junior Tigers sweep past Samson
- Brantley wins opening round of Class 1A football playoffs 65-9
- Cutest Costume Contest Winner...
- Elba native among newly graduated Alabama State Troopers
- Nearly 61 percent of Coffee County voters cast ballots in Nov. 3rd general election
- Notice of Filing of Final Settlement - Estate of Pearl H. Town
- Brainstorms for 11/12/2020
- Public Notice - Cook Chevrolet sale of vehicles
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor extends Alabama's Safer-at-Home order with mask mandate until Dec. 11th
- Swearing-in ceremony held for New Brockton Mayor and Council
- Notice of Completion - S.A. Graham Construction Company
- Elba - Request for proposals for demolition services for hazard mitigation grant program
- Local state legislators provide funds to Elba Schools
- Ada Boots Carter celebrates 101st birthday!
- Elba Lady Tigers win Brantley tournament
- Billy Berry
- Elba native among newly graduated Alabama State Troopers
- New mayor and council sworn-in for City of Elba
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.