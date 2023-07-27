The Coffee County Board of Education held a called meeting Thursday, July 20, and several personnel matters were approved during the meeting in preparations for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The personnel matters approved were recommended by superintendent Kelly Cobb before being approved by the board.
Four teacher resignations were approved. These included: Ashley Chappell, teacher at Kinston High School; Ashley Storey, teacher at Zion Chapel School; Keith Simmons, teacher at New Brockton Elementary School; and Lynn “Gid” Zorn, teacher at New Brockton High School.
The board also approved four new teacher hires, one of which was for a new band director at Zion Chapel. Jarrett Nelson was hired to be the new band director for the Rebels for the upcoming school year.
Nelson has a degree in music education from Troy University. Previously, he has served as band director at Banks Schools and assistant band director at Pike County High School.
Additional teacher hires for the upcoming school year included Mitchell Price for Zion Chapel High School, Laura Wagner for New Brockton High School, and Rene’ Donaldson for Kinston High School.
The only other personnel matter approved by the board during the meeting was to grant leave to Kinston teacher Sara Kate Sumblin beginning Sept. 1 and continuing through Dec. 1, tentatively.
Also, during the meeting, the superintendent invited all to attend the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony for the new New Brockton Middle School building. This is set to be held after the board’s next regular meeting. The ribbon cutting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the school. Light refreshments will be served following the ribbon cutting.
The next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education will be Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted from the auditorium of New Brockton High School.
