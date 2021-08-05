The New Brockton Town Council met Monday night, Aug. 2, for the monthly meeting, and several of the items on the agenda were tabled for further discussions at the next work session for the council, which is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.
The council did approve a motion to not use Wifi services with Wavefly. After, approving that motion, Mayor Kathy Holley said a Wifi contract with Troy Cable to include public Wifi at the town park would be $1,559.40 per year [$129.95 per month].
“I haven’t really found justification for it at the park since most everyone has Wifi on their mobile phones,” the mayor said.
Council member Todd Askins noted the biggest justification he knew of would be in getting Wifi capable security cameras at the park that would allow the town’s police department to be able to see things going on there. He said he felt that would help the town be proactive rather than reactive if an issue came up at the park.
Council member Justin Flowers added that it would be progressive to have Wifi at the park, especially in hosting events where equipment could be used with Bluetooth features via the Wifi.
“I just know what other towns experienced when they did it, and then they discontinued it,” Holley said.
The council approved a motion to table this matter for further discussion at the upcoming work session and to allow more time to look for an alternative solution.
Council member Askins presented an option for purchase of a 65-inch Vizio television and a swing mount for the television to be installed in the council chambers. He said this television would be Android and Apple capable for wireless mirroring to allow for presentations to be made to the council via Android/Apple devices, if ever needed.
According to Askins’ report, the cost of the television would be $518 and the cost of the mount would be $65 from Wal-Mart in Enterprise. The council voted to make this purchase of the two items.
Mayor Holley said there is a need to hire a part-time custodian for the town. She said the person currently doing custodian work had been given additional duties in other areas and could no longer do the custodian work as well. Therefore, the mayor proposed advertising a job vacancy for a part-time custodian at $8 per hour.
Council members Askins and Ralph Medley each had concerns regarding this proposal. Askins wanted to be sure the job description for the part-time custodian including all custodial work on all town properties, including the park. Medley was concerned that $8 per hour would not be enough pay to attract applicants.
With these concerns being brought up, the council approved a motion to table the matter for further discussion at the Aug. 16th work session before proceeding.
Also getting a vote to table during Monday night’s meeting was a discussion to move forward with Municode in getting the town’s Code of Ordinances updated on added to the internet for viewing.
Council members looked at pricing options and discussed various options, but some council members still felt like they did not have enough information to be able to commit to a particular package, etc.
“I make a motion to move forward with the basic package,” council member Flowers said. “It’s a need.”
The motion died for lack of a second, however.
“I don’t know,” council member Askins said. “I want to make sure [we have enough information] before we jump into something. I want zoning included in this.”
Mayor Holley said, if the council wanted to table the discussion, that she would see if she could get someone to come to the next work session meeting to discuss the matter further with the council.
A motion passed to table the Municode discusssion.
Also on the agenda for Monday night’s council meeting was a Special Events Committee.
“I have already made myself quite clear on this one,” Mayor Holley said. “I think we need to leave the beautification and parade committees alone since they have been operating for over 20 years.”
Council member Askins followed up with a motion to postpone indefinitely the idea of a special events committee for New Brockton. This motion passed unanimously.
Prior to adjourning, Mayor Holley noted the work session meeting would be Aug. 16th, and the next council meeting would be Monday evening, Sept. 13 [since the Labor Day holiday falls on the first Monday of the month in September].
