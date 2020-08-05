The New Brockton Town Council voted Monday night, Aug. 3, to support the town’s fire department with being able to meet equipment needs. Following up on a discussion held by the council at its last work session, a motion was made and approved Monday night for the town to provide a $500 payment per month to the New Brockton Fire Department to help the department with purchases of equipment needed to better serve the community in times of need. The council also gave a nod to a business Monday night by voting to approve a request to allow alcohol sales for a new restaurant coming to town. Owners of The Craft Bar and Grill in Enterprise plan to open the Outpost Restaurant in New Brockton at the former location of Frogz. Mayor Kathy Holley said the Outpost Restaurant would be open each Monday – Friday for lunch and also each Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. She said the owners had made application to be able to have alcohol sales at the restaurant, and that request was formally approved Monday night. Town clerk Debbie Andrews announced the town’s Statement of Election for the Aug. 25th Municipal Election to be held in New Brockton. The statement noted only one candidate qualified for the office of mayor, and council seats for District One, District Three, and District Five. The statement further noted that two candidates had qualified for election in the New Brockton Council, District Four, race while no one qualified for the New Brockton Town Council, District Two race. Following the introduction of the Statement of Election, the council approved individual resolutions to provide Certificates for “Elected Without Opposition” to Mayor Kathryn Holley; Town Council member Ronald Terry, District One; Town Council member Ralph Medley, District Three; and Town Council member Shirley Eads, District 5 for the 2020 Municipal Election. Looking at the monthly financial report, the town clerk noted the general fund had a balance of $280,342 at the end of July, and income for the month had been just under $29,000. The council voted to allow the clerk to pay the town’s regular monthly bills for the month of August estimated at just over $17,400. The figure was estimated due to not all bills being received as of Monday night’s council meeting. Mayor Holley noted that a total of Also during the meeting, the council approved a resolution naming the poll workers for New Brockton’s Municipal Election set for Tuesday, Aug. 25th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. that day.
New Brockton Council votes to provide support to town’s fire department with monthly $500 payment
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- New Brockton Council votes to provide support to town’s fire department with monthly $500 payment
- Elba Rec extends youth football and cheer registration
- Local teen ‘chalking it up’ around Elba’s downtown square and more
- Karizmah Magwood graduates from Troy
- Notice of Appointment - Estate of Edward Harold Berry
- Brainstorms for 8/6/2020
- Brainstorms for 7/30/2020
- Foggy Bottom Cruisers donate to Elba Public Library
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Fire Chief says new airboat answer to navigating Pea River for emergencies
- Louise Marler
- Foggy Bottom Cruisers donate to Elba Public Library
- Notice to Contractors - REBUILD ALABAMA PROJECT NO: RA-CCP 16-04-2020 COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
- Karizmah Magwood graduates from Troy
- Peggy Boutwel
- Brainstorms for 7/30/2020
- Cleveland Junior Reeves
- Notice of Appointment - Estate of Edward Harold Berry
- Elba Water and Electric Board members vote to expand water system to be primary water supplier for Ben E. Keith Distribution Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.