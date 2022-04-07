The New Brockton Gamecock Marching Band recently visited Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., and marched through the streets of the venue performing while there (as shown above). As the band program has continued to grow over the past few years, so has a need for new uniforms. Fundraising efforts currently are undeway to make way for 100 new uniforms to be purchased at a cost of $25,000. The New Brockton Town Council voted Monday night to make a $3.000 donation to Coffee County Schools with the hope those funds will be applied to fundraising for the uniforms.