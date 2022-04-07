The New Brockton Town Council voted Monday night, April 4, to donate monies to Coffee County Schools with a desire for those monies to be used to help with fundraising for new band uniforms for the New Brockton High School Gamecock Band.
Council member Justin Flowers opened the discussion on the matter noting he had made a call to the Alabama League of Municipalities, and he had learned it would be allowable for the town to make a donation to help with fundraising for the band uniforms.
However, Mayor Kathy Holley noted she too had made a telephone call to the League of Municipalities and spoke with the attorney. She said the attorney was under the impression that New Brockton High School was part of the city. Holley said when she made the attorney aware the school is part of the county school system and not a city system, the attorney said the town could only make a donation to the Coffee County School System and it could not designate how such funds would be used.
“They are our future leaders of tomorrow and are representing us in a huge capacity all over the world,” Flowers said as he introduced band director Ryan Gresko to speak more on the band’s fundraising efforts and current needs.
Gresko said he is in his fourth year as band director at New Brockton High School, and he said the band program had really grown during his time. He said there were 36 students in the band when he arrived at New Brockton, and next year they anticipate approximately 90 students to be in the band.
“We’ve outgrown our uniforms, instruments, and are outgrowing our band room,” Gresko said. “We are looking to get more uniforms as more kids are coming into this program.”
He said with projected growth of the band program, there would be more students than available uniforms. Also, the current uniforms are 15-plus years old.
Gresko said the band program is trying to raise the funds to purchase 100 new uniforms. He said that cost is approximately $25,000, and the band program has actively been raising monies for the purchase.
“We are making big things happen,” Gresko said. “We have already raised approximately $12,000.”
He said this had come through some local donations, along with the band program doing any fundraisers it could think of, including an upcoming sale of Pepsi products.
He added that the band recently completed a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., where management there was impressed by the students saying they must come from an awesome community.
“I would like to see the town make a donation to the school for the music program,” councilman Flowers said.
After the mayor explained the donation could only be made to the county school system and not be designated, New Brockton High School principal Alonzo Barkley added some information to help soothe any concerns over making a donation. He said the county school system recently received an annual donation from the Southeast Alabama Gas District, and because Superintendent Kelly Cobb was aware of the uniforms need for the New Brockton Band program, she chose to earmark those funds for the band.
“I don’t believe that will be any issue for you to make that donation to Coffee County Schools,” Barkley said to the town council members. “I believe she [Cobb] will understand where the need is for that money. She knows we are actively working to raise funds for the uniforms.”
Flowers made a motion to donate $3,000 to Coffee County Schools. He received a second from council member Todd Askins, and all voted in favor of the motion.
Barkley said he would be glad to relay to the superintendent the desire of the New Brockton Town Council in making the donation to the school system.
“Thank you so much for supporting our youth,” Gresko said following the town council’s vote. “These students are our future, as Mr. Flowers said.”
Gresko also announced that a drama program had been created at New Brockton High School. He said those students had been diligently working on a production of “Clue” that would be presented to the community on Thursday evening, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the New Brockton High School auditorium.
“It’s going to be a hit,” Gresko said. “I think it will be surprising how well it is put together for a high school for the first time. Our students are excited to put this production on.”
Tickets to see “Clue” are $15 each and can be purchased at the front office at New Brockton High School or at the door the night of the production.
