theatre marquee

NEW MARQUEE ARRIVES FOR ELBA THEATRE...A truck rolled into downtown Elba earlier this week carrying a new bright, shiny marquee sign for the Elba Theatre, located on Court Street in Elba. Installation for the new sign began on Tuesday. This has been a long-awaited addition for the theatre building, which is operated by the Restoration 154 organization in Elba. A new marquee sign is just one more thing to mark off the renovations checklist for the local venue.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.