Elba’s leadership team for the next four years took office Monday, Nov. 2, as a swearing-in ceremony was held for Mayor Tom Maddox and the Elba City Council. Council members are Jonathan Lockett, District One; Gappa Wise, District Two; Jane Brunson, District Three; Bryan Grimes, District Four; and A.R. Williams, District Five. “Thank you, Elba, for giving me the opportunity to serve you as mayor,” Maddox said. “Two words that I hope will mark my term in office are integrity and humility. I will make mistakes, but I pledge to you that they will be honest mistakes. I am also humbled by your confidence in me and my knowing that all we accomplish is done with God’s help.” Following the swearing-in of the mayor and council, the city council held it organizational meeting and confirmed the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall as the official time for regular monthly meetings. Council member Jane Brunson will retain a title she had with the previous administration as she again was affirmed as the Mayor Pro-Tem for Elba. Also recommended by Mayor Maddox and affirmed by the council were: Sally Bane, city clerk; Leslie Hussey, police chief; Bart Boothe, city attorney; and Gloria Dyess, municipal court judge. Brunson, Wilkerson, Bowden PC will remain the official auditors for the City of Elba during this administration. Troy Bank and Trust and Wells Fargo each were declared official depositories for the city, with Jane Brunson approved as an additional signatory for checks. Additional appointments approved by the council during Monday’s organizational meeting included: • Jane Brunson will serve as the Elba Water and Electric Board Chairman • AR Williams, Bryan Grimes, Angela Newby, and Barry Giles were appointed to serve as members of the Elba Water and Electric Board • Gappa Wise will represent Elba on the Southeast Alabama Gas District Board • Jane Brunson will represent Elba on the PowerSouth Board • A.R. Williams will be the council representative on the city’s abatement board • Johnathan Lockett will be the council representative on the city’s planning and zoning board • Gappa Wise will be the council representative on the city’s recreation board • Jane Brunson will be the council representative on the Evergreen Cemetery Board. Mayor Maddox also extended thanks Monday to outgoing mayor, Mickey Murdock. “I owe so much to Mickey Murdock for his help in making the transition smooth and to all the staff at city hall who are making every effort to help me feel comfortable,” Maddox said. “We are blessed with a competent group of city councilpersons, but there are only six of us. We need everyone to work together to make Elba a great place to call home.”
Latest News
- Notice of Completion - S.A. Graham Construction Company
- Elba - Request for proposals for demolition services for hazard mitigation grant program
- Elba Lady Tigers win Brantley tournament
- Zion Chapel closes football season with big 41-14 win over Pleasant Home
- Ada Boots Carter celebrates 101st birthday!
- Local state legislators provide funds to Elba Schools
- Swearing-in ceremony held for New Brockton Mayor and Council
- Brainstorms for 11/5/2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Homecoming Queen Crowned
- Governor extends Alabama's Safer-at-Home order with mask mandate until Dec. 11th
- Elba BOE approves new 4-year contract for Superintendent Chris Moseley at meeting
- Notice of Completion - S.A. Graham Construction Company
- Ada Boots Carter celebrates 101st birthday!
- Elba Lady Tigers win Brantley tournament
- Swearing-in ceremony held for New Brockton Mayor and Council
- Will Harper
- Elba Junior Tigers off to fast 3-0 start
- William Donald Lee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.