Alabama State Trooper Class 2019-A graduated Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Alabama Criminal Justice Training Center in Selma, Ala. Pictured here are a few of the new trooper graduates that will be joining Troop B at the Dothan and Troy Posts. Troopers Remus Padilla and Austin Redman will be based in Coffee County; Troopers James Knight and Kendra McKinney will be based in Barbour County; Trooper Joshua Thompson will be based in Dale County; and Trooper Brandon Hicks will be based in Crenshaw County. The new Troopers are shown here with ALEA Director of Public Safety Charles Ward, Troop B Commander Captain Tracy Nelson, Sgt. Michael Simmons, Sgt. Drew Brooks, and Corporal Rodney Hawkins. Pictured (front row): Capt. Nelson, Trooper Redman, Sgt. Brooks, Trooper Padilla, Trooper McKinney; and (back row): Trooper Hicks, Director Ward, Sgt. Simmons, Trooper Knight, Cpl. Hawkins, and Trooper Thompson.
