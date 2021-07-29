The City of Elba and Elba Water and Electric Board recently hired two new supervisors to oversee the Water and Sewer Departments. Both of the new supervisors come to Elba with several years of experience in the fields and are certified managers.
Todd Gooding, from Lakeland, Fla., joined the Elba Water and Electric team about two weeks ago. He is the new Water Department supervisor for Elba.
During Monday night’s Elba Water and Electric Board meeting, Gooding said he was excited to be in Elba, and he was glad to have escaped the chaos of Central Florida. He said he had worked in the water industry for about 25 years.
“I see a lot of potential for growth here and things we can do,” Gooding said. “I’m excited to be here. I am big teamwork and integrity. I have encouraged my team… ‘If you are going to bring me a problem, try to bring me a solution too.’”
In the few weeks Gooding has been on the job, he said he has done a lot of observing and some Spring cleaning of things. He said there were 20-25 active leaks across the water system when he arrived on the job, and he and his team have fixed those.
“As of this morning we only had three leaks, and we’ve got a couple more as of the end of the day for tomorrow,” Gooding said. “But, we are hot on the trail of the leaks. We had two major one when I came in that we’ve been able to fix.”
Looking at the big picture, Gooding said he wanted the department to do a better job on its reporting to ADEM, etc. He said he has one piece of equipment now that will help give better reporting on numbers for flushing, and he hopes to add more equipment for those needs in the future.
Also, Gooding said he had a couple of team members that have shown interest in being certified operators. He said he has encouraged them to pursue that, and he has obligated himself to help them in any way he can to achieve that goal.
David Barbaree, of Banks, Ala., joined the Elba team about one month ago as the new sewer department supervisor. He said he has been in the business a little over 30 years, and he is water and wastewater certified.
Barbaree has worked with several different systems with his most recent job being eight years with the City of Roanoke, Ala.
“When I went to Roanoke, they had never had a wastewater plant. They had five remote lagoons. It was a nightmare,” Barbaree said. “They were in the process of starting a plant, and I was able to start it up. I loved it.”
He said his only reason for leaving Roanoke was that he wanted to be closer to home in Banks and be able to spend more time with his family. He said he asked the Lord to open a path for that to be possible, and that is when he learned of the opening in Elba.
“I wanted to come home, so, here I am,” Barbaree said. “I am proud to be here.”
He admitted his first impressions of the sewer system in Elba is that there are a lot of things in pretty bad shape, physically and mechanically. However, he said he feels construction upgrades underway will help get things where they need to be along with some other repairs.
“We’ve got some work to do to get the 42 lift stations up to par,” Barbaree said.
He added that those working on these prior to his arrival had done a fantastic job to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
“I’ve only been here a month, and I’ve been at the lagoon working,” he said. “We’re trying to get things at the lagoon under control. With all of the construction going on, it is adding some chemicals and things that don’t degrade biologically very well. As soon as we can get some repairs done at the lagoon and get things back to normal, I think current construction to the sewer system is going to make a big difference with the lagoon.”
Much like Gooding, Barbaree said he would be compiling a list of things needed to improve the system, and he would be discussing those things with board members in the future.
Board chairman Jane Brunson welcomed each to the Elba team and said everyone was super excited to have both men on board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.