Elba queens at council meeting

The newly crowned 2022 Miss Elba Queens were special guests Monday evening, Feb. 28, for the Elba City Council meeting. Seven young ladies received the title as a“Miss Elba” queen in her respective category last Saturday night, Feb. 26, during the Miss Elba Pageants. On Monday evening, the new queens were introduced to the Elba City Council, and Mayor Tom Maddox presented each with a City of Elba pin. The queens are pictured above with the mayor and council. Those pictured are: (front row) Future Little Miss Elba Kayleigh Smith, Little Miss Elba Bella Bane, and Petite Miss Elba Piper Astemborski; (middle row) Junior Miss Elba Destinee Tidwell, Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, Teen Miss Elba Taylor Day, and Young Miss Elba Kayden Moseley; (back row) District One council member Johnathan Lockett, District Two council member Gappa Wise, Elba City Clerk Sally Bane, District Three council member Jane Brunson, District Four council member Bryan Grimes, and District Five council member A R Williams.

