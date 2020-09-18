9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 -- The National Weather Service has kept the Pea River at Elba under a flood warning currently, but the projected numbers are much better.
Officials released a statement indicating the new forecast for the Pea River at Elba is for it to rise above flood stage late this morning [Friday, Sept. 18] to 32.1 feet around 7 p.m. tonight. NWS expects the river to fall below flood stage late Sunday afternoon.
At 9:18 a.m., the Pea River at Elba was at 29.9 feet.
