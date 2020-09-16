The Wednesday night, Sept. 16, update from NWS officials has increased the projected crest for the Pea River in Elba to 42 feet sometime Friday morning, Sept. 18th. The earlier predictions was for a crest at 41.8 feet.
In December 2015, the river crested at 41.34 feet. That was the most recent flood event for Elba until this week.
The National Weather Service is expected to have its next update Thursday morning, Sept 17th.
At 9:10 pm tonight, the river was at 21.660 feet in Elba.
Please take note of all road closures for the county, and never drive around a barricade if a road has been closed.
