RIBBON CUTTING OFFICIALLY OPENS ELBA FARMERS MARKET...The Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Saturday morning, June 6, to officially open the Elba Farmers Market at 8 a.m. Located on the Hwy 203 Bypass in Elba, the Elba Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 noon through August. Those participating in Saturday’s ribbon cutting included (from left): Tom Maddox, Sally Bane, Jane Brunson, Junior Miss Elba May Morgan Lusk, Laurie Chapman, Destiny Hudson, Petite Miss Elba Elizabeth James, Future Little Miss Elba Olivia Grantham, Sandy Bynum, Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock, Miss Elba Kate Hudson, Little Miss Elba Piper Astemborski, Rory Vignola, Young Miss Elba Hillary Hudson, Gappa Wise, Teen Miss Elba Danielle Tidwell, Gavin Mauldin, and Aaron Pope.