The Coffee County Commission received an award Monday morning, May 23, from Schneider Electric for reaching $1 million in energy savings since the two entities began their partnership in 2016.
Officials with Schneider Electric said the savings were achieved through the county’s commitment to energy savings and infrastructure improvement. On Monday, Coffee County Commissioners accepted the Savings Achievement Award – the first level in a series of savings milestones.
“I am excited to be able to deliver the good news and present this award,” said Lawson Steed, client services team member with Schneider Electric. “This has been a healthy project, and these savings are a testament to the work everyone has put into it.”
Throughout the life of the project, the county and Schneider will continue to monitor savings and celebrate as they advance to even greater savings values. Schneider officials said on Monday that they are still in Coffee County actively tracking and monitoring the project to be sure it is delivering on the things Schneider said it would when the two entities partnered.
In 2015, the Coffee County Commission began renovating its facilities to upgrade the working environment and public spaces. As a result, the commission was able to address the deferred maintenance that comes with older buildings, while also reducing energy and operations expenses annually.
After implementing these improvements, Schneider Electric and Coffee County have continued the partnership through the tracking and monitoring of program performance. The savings are being generated through a variety of measures that improve energy efficiency as well as additional benefits, such as:
• Upgrading interior and exterior lighting
• Mechanical replacements and updates throughout county facilities
• Integrated a Building Automation System to extend the useful life of equipment
• Implemented PC Power Management and VoIP
• Enhanced water conservation
• Increased indoor comfort through building envelope improvements.
According to Schneider Electric, the $1 million in savings earned by Coffee County at this point in the project partnership are funds that otherwise would have gone towards utility costs, but instead, the county has been able to use those funds for improvements.
Also, during Monday’s meeting, Coffee County Revenue Commissioner Ronnie Burns provided his daily report on property tax collections for the year.
For the year, he said the county collected almost $19 million in property taxes.
“This was a successful year,” Burns said. “We were withing one hundred thousand dollars of collected $19 million.”
He reported the insolvents, errors and litigations for the year. These represent either mistakes made by the revenue commissioner’s office or an error in assessment. They must be written off and redone.
Commissioners voted to accept the reported insolvents, errors and litigations as reported.
