Despite early concerns for no marching band festivals this year due to COVID-19, the Elba High School Marching Tiger Band will be able to host a modified Pea River Marching Band Classic this Saturday, Oct. 24, at Tiger Stadium in Elba. “This is a modified festival this year due to COVID-19 hardships and restrictions,” said Elba’s director of bands Shaun Hammonds. “However, we are looking forward to hosting the event and giving all the participating band kids this opportunity.” Generally, the Pea River Marching Band Classic is a full-own marching contest with Best in Class competitions, but this year, the event has been modified to a festival, which allows judges to give each band individual ratings but no competition between the bands for each class. Hammonds said there are eight high school bands set to perform in Elba on Saturday, including the hometown Elba Marching Tiger Band. There also will be an exhibition performance by the Ram Corp from the University of Mobile [this performance is set for 5-5:45 p.m.]. “Bands big and small from Alabama and Florida will be performing,” Hammonds said. “There is plenty of seating and room in the stands as well as along our hill for social distancing It should be a great day for bands right here in Elba, Alabama!” Also, on site Saturday will be vendors and full concessions. The performances begin at 2:30 p.m., and the event is expected to conclude by 8:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
2:30 p.m. – Florala High School
3:00 p.m. – Ashford High School
3:30 p.m. – Samson High School
4:00 p.m. – J.U. Blacksher High School
4:30 p.m. – Satsuma High School
5:00 p.m. – Ram Corp from the University of Mobile
5:45 p.m. – Break
6:30 p.m. – Gulf Shores High School
7:00 p.m. – Andalusia High School
7:30 p.m. – Elba High School (exhibition performance)
8:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony
Hammonds said the awards ceremony at the end of the night also would be modified in relation to past years, but it should still be an enjoyable experience for all. Admission to enjoy Saturday’s afternoon of bands and music is only $5 per person. “Please come out and enjoy a great day of bands,” Hammonds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.