Music will fill the air Saturday, Oct. 23, in Elba as the Elba Marching Tiger Band program hosts its annual Pea River Marching Band Classic contest at Tiger Stadium on the Elba City Schools campus.
This year, the marching band contest brings 10 competing bands to the City of Elba. Also, there will be two exhibition bands performing, the Ram Corp from the University of Mobile [performs at 4:15 p.m.] and contest hosts the Elba Marching Tiger Band [performs at 8 p.m.]
The competition schedule is as follows:
Abbeville performs at 1:40 p.m.
Kinston performs at 2 p.m.
Zion Chapel performs at 2:20 p.m.
Samson performs at 2:40 p.m.
Straughn performs at 3 p.m.
Ashford performs at 3:20 p.m.
New Brockton performs at 3:40 p.m.
Rehobeth performs at 6:30 p.m.
Milton performs at 7 p.m.
Crestview performs at 7:30 p.m.
The awards ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 p.m., following the exhibition performance by the Elba Marching Tigers.
“We want to go ahead and thank everyone who has played a part in making this contest a success for our band program,” said Shaun Hammonds, director of bands for Elba High School. “There are a lot of moving parts to this, and the people of our community always answer the call. From donations to volunteering, and everything in between, we thank everyone.”
Admission is $7 for spectators. Small children [under school-age] will be admitted free. There will be full concessions available.
