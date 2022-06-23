The City of Elba and Mulberry Heights Coalition came together Thursday, June 16, and celebrated the Juneteenth holiday.
The day’s events began with a Hometown Hero presentation at the Elba Theatre in downtown Elba. The 2022 recipient of this award was Perry Stinson.
Stinson was honored for his dedication over the years in recreation and education to the Elba community. His service dates to 1961.
Stinson also has been an active member of the Elba Lions Club for many years, and he has served his community in helping that organization promote its mission to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services.
Later in the day last Thursday, the Mulberry Heights Coalition, Elba Public Library and Camp E.X.C.E.L. jointly hosted a Juneteenth Celebration at the Elba Splash Pad where youngsters were invited to enjoy the aquatic recreation venue along with water slides. The event also included food, games, storytelling, and a coloring contest.
Reportedly, lots of fun was had by all in attendance for this celebration.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth officially is celebrated on June 19 each year. It became a federal holiday when Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in June 2021 and was signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021.
