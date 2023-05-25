The Coffee County Board of Education approved several personnel matters Monday, May 22, during a called meeting held at 12 noon.
Five resignations from certificated personnel were approved. These included Bryan Peacock, assistant principal at New Brockton High School. His resignation is effective June 1, 2023.
Also resigning were teachers Zack Holmes, New Brockton High School; Christopher Littleton, New Brockton Middle School; and Lindsey Stinson, Zion Chapel Elementary School; along with Katie Harrison, special education teacher at New Brockton High School. These resignations are effective the end of the current school year.
The board also approved several employments recommended by superintendent Kelly Cobb. These were all teacher positions.
New teacher hires for the 2023-2024 school year included: Joshua Boykin, New Brockton High; Lynn “Gid” Zorn, New Brockton High; Bethany Hope Scarbrough, New Brockton High; Carolyn Dawn Ezzell, New Brockton High; Sawyer Whittaker, New Brockton High; and Jennifer Weeks, New Brockton Middle School.
Requested leave for Anna Holland was approved beginning Sept. 25th and continuing through Nov. 17th tentatively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.