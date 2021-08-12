Police Chief Leslie Hussey pled with Elba City Council members Monday night, Aug. 9, to help him find a way to pay his police officers more money in an attempt to stop the revolving door that continues to plaque the department.
“It is my place to take care of our city just as it is you all,” Hussey said during the council meeting. “You all have a heck of a burden looking after everyone, and I appreciate that. I know the answer [to this problem], but how we arrive at it is up to you all.”
The chief said the city had to find a way to offer police officers more money to keep them in Elba rather than going to other agencies where they can make much more money.
Hussey said he would be losing another officer as of the 17th of this month. With that, he said the police department would be down four officers, and on top of that, he said he currently had one officer out of work with a shoulder injury and another out with COVID-19. Also, he said he currently had a dispatcher out with COVID too.
“This problem did not occur on your watch…I understand that,” Hussey said to the council. “This is something that has been going on for years, but it has to be corrected. That is the burden on you all.”
He said when the department gets good, quality people that the city needs to be able to retain those employees.
“The people of Elba deserve quality officers and service just like anywhere else,” Hussey said. “If these folks were leaving us for 50 cents or a dollar an hour, I couldn’t understand that. But, they are leaving to go places making almost $4 and hour more.”
The chief also said he could not blame the agency that is getting the officers. He said he wishes he had the ability, like that agency, to cherry-pick a smaller agency and go after their best people. He said everyone is having trouble these days and being able to get quality officers from other agencies is part of the game, one Elba is losing the battle too.
“Maybe we can’t hire anybody, but maybe we can keep the ones we do have,” Hussey said. “Like I’ve said…I know it’s a heck of a burden and money is tight, but we’ve got to do something. We are just throwing money down a rabbit hole right now.”
The chief said he would be glad to sit down with the council and discuss whatever could be done to try and fix this problem, but he said he feels strongly that something must be done so that the people of Elba will get the quality service they deserve.
In other business regarding the police department, the council approved a request from Chief Hussey to declare Car 3 [a Dodge Charger] as surplus equipment to allow it to be sold to a small municipality in Covington County in the amount of $3,000 [upon approval by that town’s council].
Hussey said he would be asking the council to surplus more of the Dodge Chargers in the near future.
