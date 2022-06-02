Elba Mayor Tom Maddox announced during the May 23rd Elba City Council meeting that a special ceremony is planned for Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. to name a portion of U.S. Highway 84 in Elba after retiring State Senator Jimmy Holley.
This ceremony will be held in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing (along the new Hwy 84). Following the road naming ceremony, friends of Senator Holley are invited to a reception at the Elba Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.