Pre-Registration is underway for acceptance into Elba Elementary School’s First Class Pre-K program – Alabama’s Voluntary Pre-K Program.
The pre-registration dates are January 15 – March 25. To pre-register, go online to https://prek.alaceed.alabama.gov
If in need of assistance with accessing the online application, contact Elba Elementary School at (334) 897-2814.
Enrollment is open to all children four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2022 who are residents of Alabama. Children eligible for kindergarten are not eligible for pre-k.
Enrollees must provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate. It may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to Elba Elementary School.
Enrollees must provide proof of residence – either a current utility bill or copy of a lease or mortgage. It may be uploaded into the online pre-registration site or submitted directly to Elba Elementary School.
There is no registration fee for First Class Pre-K programs. Upon enrollment, a child’s immunization record must be provided to the school. No child will be denied participation on basis of income, sex, race, color, national origin, or disability.
Acceptance into a First Class Pre-K program is strictly through random drawing. Parent/Guardian does not have to be present at drawing.
Elba Elementary School will conduct its random drawing for the next Pre-K Class on March 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., from the conference room of the school. Email notices of acceptance status will be sent in mid-April.
Again, to pre-register for Elba’s pre-k program, go online to https://prek.alaceed.alabama.gov before March 25th.
