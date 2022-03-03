Live action wrestling is coming to Elba High School this month with professional contract wrestlers delivering the entertainment.
Elba High School, along with TNA Impact Wrestling, are bringing the sport to the Elba High School gymnasium for a community event Friday evening, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.
“These are all contract wrestlers through the WWE,” event organizer Al Gilmore said. “This is basically a minor league farm system for professional wrestlers. They are all ‘under contract’ wrestlers working their way up to ‘prime time’ or returning from an injury.”
He said one of the main stars for Elba’s “Rumble on the River” wrestling event will be TNA Impact/WWE superstar Johnny Swinger. According to Gilmore, Swinger was with the WWE when he sustained a hamstring injury, and following his appearance in Elba on March 18th, he will travel to New Orleans, La. to participate in a WWE pay-per-view event the following night.
“Our goal is to bring in 600 people for the event,” Gilmore said. “If we hit that goal, I would like nothing more than to be able to rent out the farm center the next year for an even bigger show. We want to be able to keep it growing.”
He said Rumble on the River will be a four-match event, including a special Luchador match featuring Luchador Champion Antonio Garza vs. The Soul Sensation Amari Harper, an Intercontinental Championship Match featuring Action Mike Jackson vs. Christian Pierce, a U.S. Heavyweight Title Match featuring Johnny Swinger vs. The Wrestling Superstar, and the Main Event – a $1,000 Royal Rumble (winner take all).
“This is a legit wrestling event,” Gilmore said. “It will be 100 percent family-friendly, just like you see on television.”
During the school day that Friday, Gilmore said the wrestlers also would deliver an approximate 45-minute drug prevention program to students along with an in-school match. He said Elba students would be joined by students from Zion Chapel for this program.
“Zion Chapel is actually going to bus their students over,” he said. “They reached out to us and wanted to participate.”
From 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. that afternoon, Gilmore said the wrestlers would be at Cook Chevrolet in Elba for an autograph signing and meet and greet event. He encouraged anyone wanting an autograph or to meet the wrestlers to come out to Cook Chevrolet during that two-hour timeframe, where a tent would be set up on the Cook Chevrolet lot.
Tickets for the night-time main event are on sale now! Gilmore said general admission tickets [$10 each] can be purchased at gofan.com [search Rumble on the River 2022]. There is no assigned seating.
Also, he said about 90 ringside seats would be available for $20 each. These are first come, first serve with not assigned seating. Anyone interested in purchasing a ringside seat should call Elba High School at (334)897-2266.
There will be concessions available during the event also, including hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, candy, and Pepsi products.
Some tickets will be available for purchase the night of the event, Gilmore said; however, he said it is possible the ringside tickets could sell out prior to the event date since those are first come, first serve. Doors should open around 6:30 p.m. at the Elba High School gym on March 18th, and wrestling begins at 7:30 p.m.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the Elba High School football program.
For more information, contact Al Gilmore at (334) 744-5555 or call Elba High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.