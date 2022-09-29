Airports nationwide will benefit from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants using funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction and safety advances. These benefits can be far-reaching, and this year’s recipients include the Carl-Folsom Field Airport in Elba, Ala.
The City of Elba and the Carl-Folsom Airport Authority board are under contract with Wiregrass Construction Co. Inc. to begin making much-needed improvements to the taxi-lanes at the airport in Elba beginning Monday, Oct. 3rd. Work is scheduled to take up to 110 days, weather permitting, putting the estimated project completion date at Jan. 21, 2023.
The scope of work will include improvements to the taxi-lane grades, relocation of utilities, reconstruction and widening of taxi-lanes to bring them up to current code requirements, and installing new signage.
Several years of appropriations from the Federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP), the Federal Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG), and ALDOT Aeronautics Bureau funds, along with some local funds are being used to pay for this nearly $1.1 million project.
