The Elba City Council and Elba Water and Electric Board met in an emergency joint session Tuesday afternoon, April 19, to address a water issue that had many without water or with lower than required water pressure.
City clerk Sally Bane explained that the submersible rented pump the city was utilizing on Well Four went down somewhere around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and homes/businesses started losing water pressure. Around 1:30-2 a.m., she said the pump was reset, and it built pressure to around 10 psi [normal is around 50 psi].
“Of course, when citizens began waking up Tuesday morning, that 10 psi did not last long,” Bane said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, she said around 30 households were without water, Elba City Schools was without water, and about 1/3 of customers were experiencing low water pressure – many below the ADEM-required 22 psi].
The contractor supplying the rented submersible pump came to the site, and Bane said officials with that company could not figure out what was wrong with the pump. She said the contractor had agreed to pull the pump. However, she said if another one could be located [that was not a guarantee], it would get to Elba by Wednesday, but take 3-4 days to pull the non-working pump and insert another one.
“We need about 2,600 feet [of water line] to be able to interconnect with the county on Hickman Avenue,” Bane said. “This would supply water to our ‘out of water’ customers, and it would prevent this emergency/problem from happening again because we then would have that interconnect for us and them.”
With the help of city engineer DeAnn Grantham, Southern Engineering Solutions, Bane said a contractor had been located that had enough water six-inch pipe on site to get the water lines installed to interconnect with the county lines. She said that contractor could be in Elba by possibly late Wednesday but definitely first thing Thursday and water would be flowing again by Friday.
Councilman Bryan Grimes asked is this would be the quickest option.
“I can’t honestly tell you if they pull that submersible pump and put a new one in that it will fix the problem,” Grantham said. “I know if I put water pipe in the ground, I can make water go downhill. No one would be without water ever again [when problems arise].”
Grantham said there are interconnections between the Elba Water System and Coffee County Water Authority in other places within the city, but the area serviced by Well Four has never had it. She added that officials with the state had already agreed to provide approval on its right-of-way on Hickman Avenue for the water pipe to be installed.
Grantham said Coffee County Water Authority’s operations manager had been contacted, and he did not see an issue with doing this; however, she suggested the city also contact that board of directors as well to be sure they would be on board.
Roughly, Grantham said it could cost in the neighborhood of $75,000 to get this interconnect working.
Upon recommendation of city attorney Bart Boothe both the Elba City Council and Elba Water and Electric Board separately approved a resolution deeming the matter an emergency and in the interest of public health and safety “authorized appropriate funding and contracts to alleviate the current emergency, by therefore, authorizing and approving emergency actions to interconnect water lines with the Coffee County Water Authority on Hickman Avenue near Well Four for water service and for pump replacement at Well Four.
