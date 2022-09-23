The Elba Healthcare medical clinic opened in early August in Elba, and Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP) Dylan McCollough, and his staff have been seeing patients for about six weeks now.
The Elba Healthcare office is operated under the umbrella of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala.
The Elba Healthcare clinic is located at 918 Drayton Avenue in Elba.
On Tuesday morning of this week, the Elba Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed the facility to business in Elba by hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony. Joining Chamber officials and Elba Healthcare employees for this occasion were City of Elba leaders, City of Elba Queens, and Mizell Memorial Hospital leaders.
“We are humbled and excited about the outpouring of support from Elba and the surrounding communities,” McCollough said. “We are grateful for the patients who have chosen us to meet their healthcare needs, whether for chronic care management or acute illnesses and have had patience with us as we have had to work through some of the bugs of opening a new clinic.”
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox said the city is thrilled to have the Elba Healthcare clinic in Elba, and he said he believes the number of patients that have been seen already by the clinic staff is a positive sign of a great partnership being formed between the clinic and community.
Since the opening of the new clinic, McCollough said he had fielded many questions and concerns from patients, potential patients and other community members regarding the clinic. He shared some of those frequently asked questions/concerns and has provided an answer with what he says is the “most honest answer I can provide.
Q: Are you going to stay in Elba, or are you going to leave like everyone else?
A: I do not see us leaving. Jessica, Anna, and I look at this clinic as the place we plan to retire from. Elba is home for all three of us and always will be. It is vastly important that we continue to receive the outpouring of support we have received from the cities of Elba and Opp and the surrounding communities. Simply put, for us to remain open, we must continue to have patients coming in the doors to be seen.
Q: Do you accept insurance?
A: Yes! We accept all insurances and no insurance! If you have insurance, we will file to your insurance and if you do not have insurance, there are cash pay options available as a well as a financial assistance program through Mizell Hospital. Additionally, I typically try to do whatever I can to reduce costs for patients if possible.
Q: Are you just an urgent care or can you be my primary physician?
A: We are whatever you need us to be! I have training as a Family Nurse Practitioner. I have seen patients for sick visits and as a primary care provider. We can draw annual lab work and manage diabetes, hypertension, etc. or get you back to feeling normal from the flu, covid, or a sinus infection. We can also place referrals to specialty need practices (i.e. orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, podiatry), and Mizell hospital offers close access to many of these specialties for patients not wanting to travel to Dothan or Montgomery. Additionally, we offer occupational medicine services through the clinic and in collaboration with the Industrial Medicine Department at Mizell Hospital.
Q: I have a primary care provider already, but I can’t get in to see them. Can I come see you?
A: Of course! If you already have a primary care provider (doctor) that is managing your chronic needs, we will still be more than happy to see and treat you for acute problems. Additionally, if referrals are needed for acute needs, we can place them as well. Some insurance plans, however, do require a referral from your primary care provider to see us or do require you to only see your primary care physician, so please check your insurance plan or with your insurance provider for questions. Typically, if this issue arises you will be alerted when submitting your registration paperwork to our front desk personnel and you will be instructed to call your insurance provider for clarification.
Additionally, if you are unhappy with your current primary healthcare provider for any reason, you can sign a records release form, and we will be more than happy to assume your primary care needs as well.
Q: What services do you offer?
A: We provide a wide range of services. In clinic, we draw blood to send for lab work up, perform urine studies, and Covid/Flu/Strep testing. We also have many medications that we can give as a shot (injection). We also have the supplies needed to sew or staple cuts/lacerations and incise bumps to drain and pack if needed. For X-rays, we provide an order for the study and fax the order to the x-ray facility of your choosing. Typically, we try to refer most of labs and radiological studies to Mizell if the patient does not have a facility preference.
Q: What are your hours? When are you open?
A: We are open 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with lunch being from 12-1. If for some reason we will be closed due to holidays or vacations and our hours change, the changes will be posted on our front door and to our social media (Elba Healthcare Facebook page) at least two weeks in advance unless of a sudden emergency. I will also try to notify The Elba Clipper of any schedule changes as well so that they can be published at least two weeks in advance.
Q: Will the decision of the Opp City Council regarding hospital funding affect the clinic in Elba?
A: To the best of my knowledge currently, no. However, to prevent this from affecting the Elba Healthcare clinic, as previously mentioned, it is imperative that patients utilize the clinic in Elba and if possible, utilize the services that Mizell Hospital has to offer. From my experience, Mizell Hospital has very top-notch facilities, and even offers some things that large hospitals do not have access to in-house. For an example, Mizell has one of the newest mammogram machines on the market, and, to my understanding from a patient experience, it is not painful at all. In Elba, we are all too familiar with what it is like to lose the hospital and the strain it puts on the community. Let’s band together, as we always have, to utilize the clinic Mizell has placed in Elba and to support our neighbors down Highway 84 to keep Mizell Hospital thriving!
Q: How long is the wait?
A: It depends. I strive to have patients evaluated and discharged from the clinic in a timely manner, and I truly respect your time as the patient. If you call and schedule an appointment, your scheduled time will take precedence over a walk-in patient unless it is an emergent situation. Furthermore, if you do choose to come in as a “walk-in” patient, we will have you signed in, worked up, and discharged as soon as possible.
“If anyone has any questions, concerns, or simply wants to just stop by and meet the staff, please contact Elba Healthcare at 334-493-5713 or message us on Facebook under the Elba Healthcare Facebook page,” McCollough said. “We will do our best to respond in a timely manner.”
