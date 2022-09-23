RIBBON CUTTING HELD FOR ELBA HEALTHCARE FACILITY...With the rays of the morning sun shining over the building, the Elba Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony early Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, at the Elba Healthcare medical clinic, located at 918 Drayton Avenue in Elba. This medical office is operated by Mizell Memorial Hospital of Opp, Ala., and the in-house CRNP at Elba Healthcare is Elba native Dylan McCollough. Joining the Elba Chamber and Elba Healthcare employees for the ribbon cutting were Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, the reigning Elba Queens, Mizell Hospital leaders, and other family and friends. Following the ‘cutting of the ribbon’ everyone was invited inside the clinic for tours and to enjoy a light pastries breakfast.