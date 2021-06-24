The City of Elba will host a reception Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m., to recognize the generous bequests from the late Catherine Brunson Luening to both the Elba Public Library and Evergreen Cemetery.
Members of Luening’s family from Connecticut and Mississippi will be in attendance along with the administrator of her estate.
Luening was born in Samson and raised in Elba by her parents, Leola Johnson and John Franklin Brunson Jr. She attended Judson College and moved to New York City in 1944. She met her husband, renowned flutist, composer and electronic music pioneer Otto Luening at Columbia University, and they were married in 1959 at her parents’ home in Elba.
In 1963 Mrs. Luening began her career as music teacher at the Spence School in Manhattan, founding the instrumental music department. She continued to lead that program and teach piano for 55 years until she retired in 2018 at age 96.
Following her death in February 2021, the Elba Public Library and Evergreen Cemetery received notification they were beneficiaries of gifts of over $400,000 each from Mrs. Luening’s estate.
The reception this Saturday in Elba will be attended by Elba Mayor Tom Maddox and members of the Elba City Council, along with members of the Evergreen Cemetery Board and the Elba Public Library Board. The reception is open to the public, and all are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.