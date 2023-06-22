Registration for the Coffee County Master Gardener Intern Course for Fall 2023 is open and will close June 30, 2023.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System announced, “You do not have to be a garden expert. Simply come with a desire to learn and grow.”
Master Gardeners are extension-trained volunteers who get connected to gardening information and educational opportunities. To become a Master Gardener, applicants must complete 50 hours of volunteer work in various community projects and a 14-week horticulture training course. The course cost is $150, which covers the book, class materials, name badge, and t-shirt.
The Alabama Master Gardener Course is taught by extension agents and horticulture specialists. Fall class topics include soils and plant nutrition, basic botany, integrated pest management, plant diseases, beneficial and pest insects, plant care and management, vegetables, fruit, woody ornamentals, annuals and perennials and home lawns.
The 14-week hybrid training course combines online learning with face-to-face labs at the Coffee County Extension office. It will begin August 10th.
The Master Gardener program is for any who wish to learn more about gardening and have a desire to help beautify their community with volunteer gardening projects.
For more details, call the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596 or apply at https://www.aces.edu/go/mgv
