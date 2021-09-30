The Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival Pageants will be held over the course of the next two weekends, and last week, Elba’s two representatives were honored with a ‘good luck’ reception at The Southern Bean in Elba. Little Miss Elba Piper Astemborski (right) will by vying for the crown of Little Miss Peanut Festival 2021 this Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Ala. Piper is the first representative Elba has sent to this pageant in several years. In the photo with Piper is Miss Elba Kate Hudson. Kate will be vying for the crown of Miss National Peanut Festival 2021 next weekend [Friday Oct. 8th and Saturday, Oct. 9th], also at the Dothan Civic Center.
