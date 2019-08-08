This Saturday, Aug. 10, Restoration154 is hosting a “Pirates of the Pea River” event at the Pea River Outdoors boat shop. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, boat rentals will be free with the purchase of any Pea River Merchandise or if you are dressed up as a pirate. Parrot Popsicles will be available after you float to cool down. Then, come down to Treasure Island at the Elba Theatre at 6 p.m. for some of Captain Hook’s Hamburgers. Once the sun goes down, there will be a showing of “Pirates of the Caribbean” on the big screen outside the theatre, along with servings of Peg-leg Popcorn.
