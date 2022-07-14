ECS resurfacing

A resurfacing and erosion repairs project is underway on the Elba City Schools campus via a project between the State of Alabama and Elba City Board of Educaiton. Upon return to school for the 2022-2023 school year, there will be repaved roads, and parking lots on the school campus. The architect for the project is Southern Engineering Solutions, and the contractor is Bullard Excavating. On Tuesday morning, July 12, the contractor was steadily working on the service road between the elementary and high schools (as shown above). 

