The Coffee County School System held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening, Aug. 3, to officially open the newly constructed New Brockton Middle School building, which will house seventh and eighth grades. NBMS principal Bradley Bowers thanked all in attendance for coming to the ribbon cutting ceremony. He noted this was a special day for the students and faculty in having the new middle school building ready for the 2023-2024 school year. After a few more brief remarks, Bowers was joined by assistant principal Ranae Eddins in “cutting the ribbon” as they were surrounded by Coffee County School Board members, Superintendent Kelly Cobb, local queens, NBMS student representatives and more.
