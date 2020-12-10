SANTA COMES TO TOWN...As is tradition in Elba, the jolly ‘ole Saint Nick, himself, came to town to participate in the annual Christmas Parade. Each year, Santa is ushered into Elba atop an Elba fire truck as he waves to the crowd and helps the volunteer firemen throw candy to all the little ones. Santa did not let the COVID-19 pandemic keep him from his annual visit to the county seat of Coffee County, and he was greeted by cheers from folds of all ages. Upon making it to Elba’s downtown square, several folks had cans of confetti ready, and added to the excitement of Santa’s arrival by showering him with the confetti - bringing even louder cheers and laugher from the crowd. After the always exciting Christmas Parade, Elba’s Mayor Pro Tem Jane Brunson took on the duty this year of officially lighting Elba’s Christmas Tree, located on the Clements Lot at the corner of Court and Davis streets on the downtown square. Brunson was filling in for Mayor Tom Maddox as he is currently quarantined from a close-contact exposure to the coronavirus. Reports are, however, that Mayor Maddox is doing well, and he and his wife, Alice, did make an appearance in Monday night’s Christmas parade as they rode in a vehicle with all windows up, joyfully waving to the citizens from their socially distanced seats. Parade float winners announced included: First Place - First Baptist Church; Second Place - Westside Baptist Church; and Third Place - Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
featured
Santa Comes To Town!
Linda Hodge
Editor
