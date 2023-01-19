Scott Byrd began his first term as Sheriff of Coffee County earlier this week when he accepted the oath of office Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, on the steps of the historic county courthouse building in Elba, Alabama. The oath was administered to Byrd by Coffee County District Judge Joshua Wilson.
Byrd defeated incumbent Dave Sutton in the 2022 election to become Coffee County’s next sheriff. During Monday’s ceremony, he officially named Michael Hines as his chief deputy and Jace Holley as captain of the department.
After taking his oath of office, Sheriff Byrd administered the oath of office to his team of deputies. He said he is looking forward with the deputies.
“We are going to operate this office like a family,” Sheriff Byrd said. “We are going to be a family. We are here to serve the citizens of Coffee County.”
He said he wants the citizens of the county to know he and his deputies will be out in the county, interacting in the community, keeping everyone’s stuff safe so the citizens feel comfortable leaving home and going to work every day.
“Just know you are getting your bang for your buck,” Byrd said. I’m telling you…it takes a lot. I’ve already looked at some budget numbers, and it takes a lot to police people.”
Further, the new sheriff said he would keep an open office, and he wants the citizens to come see him if they have a need. He joked that he had already hung his deer heads in the office.
“I am just at awe with everybody that is here today,” Byrd said. “I want to thank my family for sticking by me, and I want to thank you all for coming out here today [for the swearing-in ceremony] to support us. I am here to be your sheriff. Thank you for what you have done for me, and I am looking for good things for Coffee County.”
