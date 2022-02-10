Less than 48 hours after Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton held a press conference announcing a federal arrest warrant had been issued for Darin Christopher Starr pertaining to his alleged role in the November 2017 murder of Sara Starr, he reportedly turned himself in to authorities in Texas.
“I am proud to stand here to say today that we have released all information, and there are no other people we are looking at in this case,” Sutton said Thursday morning, Feb. 3, from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
He had just announced that Darin Starr, age 53, was wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his believed role in the alleged murder of his former sister-in-law. In early December, Jason Starr, the victim’s former husband, was arrested by officials on federal warrants for the same crime.
Sutton said a federal arrest warrant had been issued by the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Alabama on Darin Starr for the charge of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. This is the same charge his brother, Jason, was arrested on in December.
Jason Starr was later released from custody, wearing an ankle monitoring device, and he is awaiting trial on the charge.
During last Thursday’s press conference, Sheriff Sutton said Darin Starr had strong connections to Lakehills, Texas (Bandera County), as well as, to San Antonio, Texas, and Glendale, Arizona. A ‘Wanted by the FBI’ poster released by authorities also noted he was believed to have ties to Colebrook, Connecticut too.
Saturday morning, Feb. 5, Coffee County authorities were notified that Darin Starr had turned himself in to law enforcement in Hondo, Texas at 1:30 a.m. that morning.
“If you see a little smile on my face that is because a lot of work has paid off, and we are getting close to bringing these two individuals [Jason Starr and Darin Starr] to justice for the alleged murder of Sara Starr,” Sutton said. “I am looking forward to the day we can come into the courtroom and bring these two to justice.”
Sutton said any information that could help authorities lead to the convictions of the Starr brothers in the alleged murder of Sara Starr still would be greatly appreciated.
