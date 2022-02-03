18 wheeler on fire

The Elba Volunteer Fire Department responded Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, to the scene of this accident on Alabama Highway 189, north of Elba in the area of Mile Marker 23, where a semi-trailer truck overturned in a curve and erupted into flames. The accident was reported at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, and reportedly the driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle. Upon arrival on scene, emergency responders reportedly were able to remove the driver from the truck, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. The section of Hwy 189 where the accident occurred was closed or blocked to one-lane traffic only for several hours on Tuesday as the wreckage was cleared. Elba Police and Coffee County Deputies also responded to the accident, which was investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.