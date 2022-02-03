The Elba Volunteer Fire Department responded Tuesday morning, Feb. 1, to the scene of this accident on Alabama Highway 189, north of Elba in the area of Mile Marker 23, where a semi-trailer truck overturned in a curve and erupted into flames. The accident was reported at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, and reportedly the driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle. Upon arrival on scene, emergency responders reportedly were able to remove the driver from the truck, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained. The section of Hwy 189 where the accident occurred was closed or blocked to one-lane traffic only for several hours on Tuesday as the wreckage was cleared. Elba Police and Coffee County Deputies also responded to the accident, which was investigated by Alabama State Troopers.
