The local community celebrated Elba native and longtime Alabama legislator Jimmy Holley last Sunday, June 12, when the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) hosted a dedication ceremony officially naming a portion of U.S. Highway 84 [in Coffee County] the Senator Jimmy W Holley Highway.
Despite the extremely warm June temperatures, a large crowd was in attendance for the announcement and unveiling of the sign. Senator Holley was accompanied by his wife, Mary, and many other family members were in attendance along with his two sons, John and Jason, and their families.
Harris said Alabama Senate Joint Resolution No. 27 was adopted by state legislators designating a portion of U.S. Highway 84 in Coffee County the Senator Jimmy W. Holley Highway. The resolution noted that Senator Holley had compiled an exemplary record of service in his 40-plus years as first a member of the House of Representatives and now a member of the Alabama Senate.
“Because of his service, the agricultural industry within this state has benefited, and in addition, he has been instrumental in protecting the environment,” Harris read from the resolution. “It is both appropriate and desirable to honor Senator Holley, who has made the lives of his fellow citizens better and has brought honor and respect to Alabama through his tireless and dedicated public service.
Therefore, the Alabama Legislature resolved that the portion of U.S. Highway 84 from the Coffee County line west to where it ends within the City of Enterprise shall be designated as the Senator Jimmy W. Holley Highway.
Harris said signs would be erected along the highway for motorists to see as they travel the roadway through Coffee County.
Senator Holley is retiring from politics at the end of his current term after the November general election.
