The Coffee County Board of Education met Thursday evening, March 4, for the regular monthly board meeting, and multiple retirements were approved when board members discussed personnel matters.
Among the upcoming retirements will be that of Kinston School principal Danny Branch. According to Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, Branch will be retiring at the end of his contract term on June 30th.
Also retiring at the end of the current school year is Sandra “Jodi” Thomas – systemwide SLP. Her retirement will take effect on June 1st.
Two of the school system’s media specialists will retire at the end of the school year. Tracy Whittaker, media specialist at New Brockton Elementary School, and Jennifer Sanders, media specialist at Kinston School, each had their retirement letters approved by the board during last week’s meeting.
One additional retirement recommended to be approved by the superintendent was that of New Brockton Elementary School teacher Carla Bailey. Her retirement begins at the end of this school year.
Regarding certificated personnel, the board also approved three resignations.
Valinda “Lisa” Nelson, teacher at Zion Chapel High School, resigned her position, effective June 30th; Matthew Miller, teacher at New Brockton High School, resigned his position effective June 30th; and Sonya Jordan, teacher at New Brockton Elementary School, resigned with her last day of employment being Feb. 26th.
The board approved two leave requests for teachers, including Ashley O’Neal – teacher at Kinston [March 8 through approximately April 13], and Crystal Benson – teacher at New Brockton Elementary [beginning approximately March 31 through April 9].
Only one other personnel matter was presented by the superintendent for board action. This included accepted the resignation of Daryl Wilkerson as a bus driver for Kinston School. His last day of employment was March 1st.
