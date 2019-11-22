The Shiloh Kennels and Shooting Preserve, located at 13822 Highway 84, Elba, hosted its 7th annual Veterans Appreciation Pheasant Shoot on Saturday, Nov. 9, and a large crowd was in attendance for this growing event honoring all veterans. A special emphasis is placed on this Veterans appreciation shoot by making it open to wounded warriors giving them a chance to enjoy the sport in a controlled, safe environment. “We owe a huge thanks to all who came out and supported the appreciation hunt for our veterans,” said Clint Bradshaw, one of the event organizers. “We had a great turnout and awesome weather for our veterans. Bradshaw said the goal is to raise monies with the Veterans appreciation hunt to support local veterans and fund the event. “We support the Wiregrass Wounded Veterans Committee as it seeks to enrich the lives of America’s veterans,” Bradshaw said. “This event is an awesome way for those of us involved with Shiloh Kennels and Shooting Preserve to say thank you to our local veterans for their service and sacrifice to our country.” The event included a steak lunch for all participants followed by the pheasant hunt. It is provided to the veteran participants at no charge. Bradshaw said sponsors paired with veterans to form teams for the hunt while their family members were able to observe the hunt from a designated viewing area. “The event is a great time for not only the veteran participants, but also for those of us who host the the hunt,” Bradshaw said. “We look at it as our way of giving back to these service folks who have already given so much of themselves, and we look forward to this great day every year!” Hunt sponsors for this year’s veterans event were: Sam Boswell Honda, Ben E Keith Foods-Southeast, Badcock Home Furniture and More of Elba, ACV Auctions, Alabama Ag Credit of Enterprise, Bradshaw Pest Control, Citizens Bank of Enterprise, Covington Electric Cooperative, Joker Grafix, Momar [Richard Davis], Navigator International LLC, Oldham Chemicals Company, Searcy Funeral Home & Crematory, Souders Underwriting Group, and Southern Bone and Joint. The Shiloh Kennels and Shooting Preserve will be hosting another huge event this upcoming weekend when it hosts the Foggy Bottom Classic, a UFTA [United Field Trialers Association] sanctioned event. This event will be Nov. 23rd and Nov. 24th in Elba. Bradshaw said Shiloh Kennels and Shooting Preserve is really excited to host the Foggy Bottom Classic, and it will bring bird dog enthusiasts from all over the nation to Elba and Coffee County for the weekend. In February, Shiloh Kennels and Shooting Preserve will host a public pheasant hunt on the 15th of that month. For more information about Shiloh Kennels and Shooting Preserve or any of its event, call Bradshaw at (334) 726-4361.
