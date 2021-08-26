simmons culvert

During the Elba Water and Electric Board meeting Monday night, Aug. 23, city clerk Sally Bane said the culvert replacement project on Simmons Street (as shown above) had progressed to the point that the pipes are functional if inclement weather were to strike the area. An excessive amount of rain over the past few months has delayed the completion of the project, but Bane said the good news is the new, larger culvert pipes are in place and functioning. As soon as the area dries out, officials hope the remaining work can be completed to bring that project to a close and remove any hazards on Simmons Street.

