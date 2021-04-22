The Southeast Alabama Community Band performed an hour-long concert Sunday afternoon, April 18, on the square in downtown Elba.
The historic Coffee County Courthouse was the backdrop for the band during the outdoor concert. A crowd of 75-plus enjoyed the hour of concert music.
Now in its 21st season, the Southeast Alabama Community Band is conducted by brothers, Raymond Smith and John W. Smith. Each are icons in the music industry with longtime careers with Troy University.
Of local interest, the Southeast Alabama Community Band is in its 21st season, and Elba Mayor Tom Maddox has been a member of the band for all 21 years. He is the first-chair saxophone player for the band.
Maddox was presented Sunday with a “Certificate of Appreciation” from the Southeast Alabama Community Band for his longtime dedication to the program. He also was presented a conductor’s wand and asked to conduct the band for a song.
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper, also a member of the Southeast Alabama Community Band, presented the conductor’s wand to Maddox. Cooper plays trumpet with group of musicians.
Also, Elba High School band director Shaun Hammonds performed Sunday afternoon as a part of the band in the percussion section. Because of his loyal support of the Southeast Alabama Community Band, he too was asked to conduct the band for a song.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band has only an abbreviated season/schedule for 2021, but members said they look forward to hopefully being back into full-swing by next season. As always, the band plans to keep Elba on its list of performance cities.
