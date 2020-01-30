Southeast Gas recently announced its 2020 Give Back to Schools contribution of more than $124,000 to 20 public school systems in Alabama. Elba City Schools received $1,821 this year from Southeast Gas. Superintendent Chris Moseley said the school system generally likes to utilize these funds to purchase small technology items to benefit the schools; however, he said there is flexibility to use the funds elsewhere if necessary. “We are very appreciative of Southeast Gas, and the funds it has provided our school system through this program,” Moseley said. “Every dollar benefits our schools in some way.” The Give Back to Schools initiative was established by Southeast Ga and its Board of Directors in 2010 and provides dollars to public schools based solely on their natural gas usage for the previous year. So, the more natural gas a school system uses, the more dollars that system will receive. “We’ve been providing this help to local schools for 11 years now,” said Southeast Gas Board chairperson Fletcher Fountain. “Southeast Gas has provided more than $1.4 million to public schools through the Give Back to Schools initiative, and most of the time these funds are not designated for a particular use, so schools have flexibility about how the dollars are spent.” Southeast Gas president and CEO Greg Henderson said the company is committed to the success of the next generation and strongly believes local schools are a critical component to community success. Southeast Gas also sponsors the Southeast Gas Community Service Scholarship, a competitive scholarship program for high school seniors attending public schools currently served by Southeast Gas. The scholarships are $1,500 each and are awarded up to 24 students representing the 24 public high schools currently served by Southeast Gas. Applications for the scholarship are available online at the company’s website [southeastgas.com] and are due this year by March 13, 2020. Scholarship recipients are announced April 10 and recognized at a luncheon hosted by Southeast Gas on April 23. Moseley said students from Elba High School also have benefitted from the scholarship program since its inception, and he again thanked Southeast Gas for its commitment to local schools. School systems impacted by the Southeast Gas Give Back to Schools initiative are: Andalusia City Schools, Butler County Schools, Coffee County Schools, Covington County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, Dale County Schools, Daleville City Schools, Dothan City Schools, Elba City Schools, Enterprise City Schools, Eufaula City Schools, Henry County Schools, Houston County Schools, Lowndes County Schools, Opp City Schools, Ozark City Schools, Pike County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Russell County Schools, and Troy City Schools.
