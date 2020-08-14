The Southeastern Public Health District offers COVID-19 testing in Enterprise, Dothan and Ozark for patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies are available. No COVID-19 retesting will be done. Testing is scheduled in enterprise on Tuesdays, Aug. 18 and 25; and Friday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Coffee County Health Department, 2841 Neal Metcalf Road Enterprise. Testing in Dothan will be Wednesdays, Aug.19 and 26; and Fridays, Aug. 14 and 28 from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Houston County Farm Center. 1701 East Cottonwood Road, Dothan. Testing in Ozark will be Thursday, Aug. 13 from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Ozark Civic Center, 320 E. College St., Ozark. Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell. Testing criteria are as follows: • Persons with symptoms • Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms • Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds • Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others • Avoid people who are sick • Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible • Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others • Cover coughs and sneezes • Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces • Monitor your health For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at (334) 792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
