The Elba Water and Electric Board paved the way Tuesday night, June 23, during its regular monthly meeting for new economic development in Elba. Following a 30-40 minute executive session, the board returned to open meeting, and board member Barry Giles made a motion with a second from board member Tom Maddox that effectively would allow board chairman Tim Johnson to enter into an agreement to transfer the brownfield land on Hwy. 84 in Elba [located between Coleman Funeral Home and Pope Tent] to Southern Tractor LLC, contingent upon some paperwork being completed with ADEM regarding the land. Brownfield land is a former industrial or commercial site where future use is affected by real or perceived environmental contamination. Upon completion of the paperwork with ADEM, the proposed construction by Southern Tractor LLC would be allowable on this site. The motion to transfer the land to Southern Tractor LLC [owner Blake Streetman] passed by a unanimous vote of the Elba Water and Electric Board. “I’m very excited,” Streetman said following this approval by the board. “I’ve been talking with Tim Johnson [regarding this potential project] for probably eight months now. He has been very influential in helping me, and I truly believe he wants what is best for Elba.” Currently Southern Tractor is located on the same site as Gene’s Auto Sales in Elba, but once the new construction is completed down the road on Highway 84, it will be much more than a tractor sales business. Andy Pugh, store manager for Southern Tractor in Elba, said the new Southern Tractor Company [STC] is going to be a lot like Tractor Supply meets Ace Hardware. “People are dying to do business with people in Elba,” Pugh said. “With this new store, it will be nice for our citizens to be able to not have to travel 30-minutes to buy weed killer and other essential home items.” According to Streetman, the new Southern Tractor Company will include a 10,000 sq. ft. retail store along with a 30,000 sq. ft. tractor dealership. Also, he said he is leaving room on the property for other announcements in the future. “Where do you go in Elba to buy anything after 5 p.m.?” Streetman asked. He said STC would offer a little bit of everything for the home, except cold groceries. He said his plans are for the store to be open well after 5 p.m. to allow Elba citizens plenty of time to shop for their household needs without having to travel outside of the city. “It’s going to be a lot like a Rural King home and farm store,” Streetman said. “I’m just excited to bring this to Elba.” Bringing the new expanded STC to Elba did not come without some competition, according to Streetman and Pugh. They each said there was a strong push from nearby Enterprise for Streetman to develop in that city. “Honestly, it would have been more beneficial to go to Enterprise considering the amount of walk-in traffic [the larger city] would have brought,” Streetman said, “But, I wasn’t helping my hometown out by going to Enterprise, and I didn’t want to leave Elba.” Pugh agreed saying it is a bigger gamble to develop in Elba, but he said they really wanted the business to stay in Elba if at all possible. “Enterprise was the safer choice [for business],” Pugh said. “We chose Elba because we love Elba, and the city officials were all so helpful.” Pugh, a native of Geneva, said he had lived in Elba for about 10 years now, and he said he and his family love being in Elba. “My kids are going to go to school in Elba. Blake’s kids go to school in Elba,” he said. “We hope this sparks interest for others to build here too.” Pugh said places like Andalusia, Alabama had grown by leaps and bounds over the past several years because the city figured out a way to help business develop and grow. He said the same could happen in Elba, and he hopes the new STC development will be the beginning of a new trend for the city. “We feel like this could be a contagious thing,” Pugh said. “The city has been super helpful and wonderful to work with on this project. They see the potential.” Streetman said he is hoping his investment in Elba will lead to others doing the same. He said he loves his hometown and wants to see it grow. “Nothing I’ve done over the last five years came to me,” he said. “I went out and sought it. Business is not going to come to a small town like Elba…Elba has to go out and get it.” Streetman said this plan was not an overnight idea. He said he has put numerous hours and lots of money into research to help him realize what will and will not work. He said he knows he can make this work, and he said having the full support of the city is a big deal. Southern Tractor Company will be the retail name of the new store with Southern Tractor LLC remaining the tractor dealership. Streetman said this new venture will bring a minimum of 20 new jobs to Elba once the new store opens, but when everything is up and running that number could increase to 30-35 new jobs or more. “I am really looking forward to it,” Streetman said. “I know it will work. I have studied and studied. I do not want to fail.” Another thing both Streetman and Pugh agree is working in their favor is their recent acceptance of Jesus Christ into their lives. “The best thing that has ever happened to me was hiring Ralph Bradley,” Streetman said. “He has changed my life.” Pugh said Bradley had been a spiritual inspiration to both he and Streetman. He said they both recently joined the church, and they now truly see that great things are happening in their lives because of God…not because of what they do. Bradley said over the recent quarantine time, both Streetman and Pugh accepted Christ. He said they would be baptized as soon as Ino Baptist Church returns to being able to perform those services. Bradley said his family had church by the pond on his family’s property during the time the church was closed for the safe-at-home quarantine, and he said both Streetman and Pugh were there every Sunday with them. During that time, they each accepted Christ. “I’ve never been afraid of work,” Streetman said. “It’s unbelievable now what has happened in my life since accepting Jesus. I am just more at peace with everything and things just work.” Southern Tractor recently expanded to Troy, Alabama as well. Streetman acquired Sansom Tractor in Troy about a year ago and has now opened it as a Southern Tractor location. He retained the same employees from Sansom Tractor, and recently hired Elba resident Khris Smith to manage that location. Pugh said they would eventually like to do in Troy what is now happening in Elba, as well. Looking ahead, Pugh and Streetman said it would probably take 12-16 months for the construction of the new facility in Elba. Until opening day, however, they said they remain excited and optimistic about the future. Streetman said he hopes this is just a starting point for Elba’s economic growth. Southern Tractor currently sells tractors, lawn mowers, side by side atvs, and a full line of lawn care implements.
Southern Tractor Company bringing new economic development to Elba
Linda Hodge
Editor
