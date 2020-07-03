This rendering shows the store design for the new Southern Tractor Company facility that owner Blake Streetman has planned to be constructed on the land he is acquiring along U S Hwy 84 between the Coleman Funeral Home and Pope Tent sites in Elba. This new facility will house a 10,000 sq ft retail store [home, garden and more] and a 30,000 sq ft tractor dealership. Streetman said he is very excited about this project.