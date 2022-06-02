The thrills and squeals that come each summer with the Splash Pad in Elba returned last week as the Elba Parks and Recreation opened the aquatic attraction for the 2022 season. With sunny days and warm temperatures, the Splash Pad already has been a favorite spot for families. On Tuesday afternoon, several youngsters were found playing in the water while others sat in the shade enjoying a snack. The Splash Pad, located in downtown Elba at Tiger Town Park, is open each Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., and each Sunday from 1 - 8 p.m. It is closed on Mondays for routine maintenance. There is no charge to enjoy the Elba Splash Pad.
