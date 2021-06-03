Splash Pad

The thrills and squeals created each summer by the Elba Splash Pad returned last weekend as the water amusement attraction operated by the Elba Parks and Recreation Department officially opened for the season Friday, May 28th! The Splash Pad is generally closed on Mondays, but it was open Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day weekend, and children enjoyed the coolness of the splashing water throughout the holiday weekend. Regular operating hours are Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. until dusk [closed on Mondays for routine maintenance]. The Elba Splash Pad is located on the ground of TigerTown Park in downtown Elba. In the photo above, several youngsters and families were enjoying the Splash Pad on Tuesday afternoon, June 1st.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.