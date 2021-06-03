The thrills and squeals created each summer by the Elba Splash Pad returned last weekend as the water amusement attraction operated by the Elba Parks and Recreation Department officially opened for the season Friday, May 28th! The Splash Pad is generally closed on Mondays, but it was open Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day weekend, and children enjoyed the coolness of the splashing water throughout the holiday weekend. Regular operating hours are Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. until dusk [closed on Mondays for routine maintenance]. The Elba Splash Pad is located on the ground of TigerTown Park in downtown Elba. In the photo above, several youngsters and families were enjoying the Splash Pad on Tuesday afternoon, June 1st.
Latest News
- Blackmon-Skinner nuptials announced for June 19, 2021
- Advertisement for Bids - Carl Folsom Field Taxilane Improvements for City of Elba
- WoodmenLife® donates $500 to Zion Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
- Splash Pad opens in Elba!
- Coffee County BOE members approve personnel matters during called meeting
- From Rec Ball to Travel Ball
- Elba resident to compete in National Powerlifting event
- VBS at Zion Chapel Baptist Church begins Sunday evening, June 6th
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba BOE members approve multiple personnel matters during May’s board meeting
- Coffee County Revenue Commissioner reports countywide increase in tax collections for year
- Chad Sessions
- Wanda Shirley
- Elba W&E board members learn of positive ADEM visit
- Coffee County Probate Court: Estate of Rosie Bell Williams
- Martha Mae Kyles
- Stanley Walker
- Bert English. Sr
- Opening Day for Elba Farmers Market set for June 5th
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.