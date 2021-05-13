Elba High Golf Team claims state’s Class 1A/2A championship
The Elba High School Golf Team [Class 2A], coached by Mark Wicker, earned the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 2021 Class 1A/2A Boys State Championship in Golf earlier this week.
The state championships were held on the Robert Trent Jones course at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala. It was to be a two-day event; however, inclement weather on day two forced AHSAA to call the event with the “Day One” scores accounting for the championship totals.
The Elba High School Golf team had one of its best overall rounds for the year on Monday, May 10, to capture the state championship title. The overall team score for Elba was 313, which was helped in large part by senior John Martin Wilson’s two-under-par round of 70.
Wilson received the low medalist award for the event.
Taking the runner up spot for Class 1A/2A boys golf was Brantley High School with a total team score of 320. Tucker Kilcrease shot a 76 on Monday to help led the Brantley Bulldogs.
The Elba High Golf team members include John Martin Wilson, Collin Sauls, Paxton Wise, Carson Wise, and Peyton McCart.
