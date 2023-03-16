This announcement represents a multi-million dollar investment and creating well-paying employment opportunities
Sunbelt Solomon Services (“Sunbelt Solomon” or “SSS”), a leading provider of customized and sustainable electrical power solutions and services, Tuesday, March 14, announced plans to open a service center in Elba, Alabama that will offer electrical transformer repair and recycling, field services and equipment rental operations.
Sunbelt Solomon will invest over $5 million to launch the facility, which will generate new employment opportunities, providing an economic boost to the Southeast Alabama community.
“Today is a great day for Elba,” Mayor Tom Maddox said Tuesday morning. “A little over nine months ago, we began talking with the leaders of Sunbelt Solomon. This has been a team project as City of Elba leaders, Elba crews, members of the Elba Industrial Development Board, Wiregrass Economic Development, and Sunbelt Solomon had all been working together to make it possible.”
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined in the announcement on Tuesday, saying Sunbelt Solomon is one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment.
“At Sunbelt Solomon, we strive to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals within the electrical space,” said Gus Cedeño, CEO of Sunbelt Solomon. “Elba is the first greenfield facility we’ve built in several years, affirming our strategy of getting closer to our customer base and developing the human capital wherever we operate. SSS is excited to provide new, well-paying jobs and career paths to the Elba community while continuing the growth and expansion of our business.”
Cedeño further said Sunbelt Solomon is committed to providing an excellent customer experience. He said by expanding the company’s footprints in Alabama it helps increase the company’s ability to provide fast and dependable services to valued customers.
“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama’s dynamic business community,” Governor Ivey said. “The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County, and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success. This is just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.”
With opportunities spanning from $18/hr. to $37/hr., the average salary range for roles offered at Sunbelt Solomon’s new facility will be 45% higher than the annual salary range for manufacturing roles in Coffee County, as reported by the Alabama Department of Labor. Sunbelt Solomon offers a competitive suite of benefits to its employees, including health care coverage, annual incentive compensation and opportunities for advancement.
As part of the project, Kansas-based Sunbelt Solomon will base its operation in an existing building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard in Elba, where it will install manufacturing equipment and outfit its office. The facility will officially open its doors for business in June.
It is forecasted to open with over 50 employees. A recruitment event will be hosted in the coming weeks for community members to learn about the career opportunities offered and hiring process.
“We’re doubling down in the state of Alabama right now,” Cedeño said. “In addition to our greenfield build in Elba, we just acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette. These two substantial investments in Alabama we trust are clear signs to our customer service commitment in the southeast for our utility, renewable, oil & gas, commercial, and industrial customers.”
Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce said growing companies like Sunbelt Solomon are discovering that Alabama offers abundant opportunities that will help them expand the scope of their operations.
“I look forward to seeing Sunbelt Solomon put down roots in Elba and watching the operation thrive,” Canfield said.
Jesse Quillen, executive director of the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation said the new jobs, new capital investment and new energy provided by Sunbelt Solomon are all incredibly important and attractive for Elba citizens, but he said he believes the most important and welcome attribute that Sunbelt Solomon brings to Elba is its tremendous corporate culture, as exhibited throughout this process.
Mayor Tom Maddox also praised the City of Enterprise for its support on the project. Sunbelt Solomon will temporarily locate its new operation in the Enterprise incubator while the Elba facility is being prepared.
“We are thrilled to have a new corporate citizen in Sunbelt Solomon,” Maddox said. “The jobs and investment that will be provided brings a great deal of energy and excitement to our community. I want to thank the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation for short-term use of the business incubator while the Elba location for Sunbelt Solomon is renovated.”
Elba City Clerk Sally Bane said the integrity and character demonstrated by everyone involved the in the months-long process of getting Sunbelt Solomon to Elba has been exemplary and only confirms to Elba leaders what an asset Sunbelt Solomon will be in the community.
“The addition of quality jobs and capital investment they will bring are what Elba needs to grow,” she said. “We are looking forward to continuing to grow with Sunbelt Solomon, and we welcome them home to Elba.”
About Sunbelt Solomon
With over 100 years of experience, Sunbelt Solomon is widely recognized as a sustainability leader in the electrical segment for its technical expertise, speed of service and standard of care within commercial, industrial, and utility markets. The company provides rental, repair, and field services to complement the supply of remanufactured and new electrical power and distribution equipment, including transformers and switchgear. Sunbelt Solomon boasts unparalleled scale, breadth of services, and a consistent track record of dependability among cooperative, investor-owned, and municipal utility customers, plus a diverse presence across many renewable energy, oil & gas, commercial, and industrial verticals.
