During the Elba Board of Education meeting held Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, Superintendent Chris Moseley said the school system still had two vacancies to fill for the school year, but he said he was hopeful recommendations for those spots would come soon.
The two open positions are for an assistant principal for the schools and an aide spot at the elementary school. Moseley said he wanted those conducting the interviews to have time to find the people they feel ‘best fit the slots’ before making recommendations for hire.
With that said, however, he indicated he might possibly reach out to the board to call a special meeting prior to the September regular meeting to fill the two vacancies.
“Both positions have been advertised and they are working diligently to get those interviews done,” Moseley said.
He said when it is time to make recommendations to fill the positions, he would like to get that done as soon as possible to get those employees in place.
“We are probably looking at taking a teacher away from another school system, especially with the assistant principal, so when the time comes, I’d like to get the ball rolling to get them in place here as soon as we can,” Moseley said.
If the new assistant principal comes to Elba from other school system, the superintendent said he would work with the other system to make that transition as quick and smooth as possible for both systems.
Also, during the meeting, board members approved a budget amendment. Chief Financial Officer Valiece McKelvy said this was simply to budget carryover funds from Fiscal Year 2022. She said these mostly dealt with federal dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.