FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 2, 2022
PRESS STATEMENT
Coffee County – On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools. The suspect associated with the threat is now in custody and is currently being interviewed.
All Elba City Schools are still currently on lock down, however, there is no other creditable threats known against the schools at this time. Officers with the Elba Police Department, Deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA Troopers and Special Agents are on scene. Additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available, the situation is still ongoing.
